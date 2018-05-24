Here's who’ll be speaking at this year’s Memorial Day program in Puyallup

Puyallup’s annual Memorial Day program will feature guest speakers, U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup.
Every year, the program commemorates fallen military with special recognition to Puyallup citizens who died in conflicts since World War I.
This year, Boy Scouts Elliot Crouch-Goodhue and Chris Williams will be presenting on their Eagle Scout projects, which were completed in 2017. Williams created a memorial at the Sumner Cemetery that marks the grave sites of Civil War soldiers. Crouch-Goodhue built a collection box that collects worn American flags to be properly recycled. The collection box resides at the Sumner Cemetery as well.
Also part of the program this year is the Puyallup Valley Community Band, which will be playing a musical salute to the Armed Forces. The Clan Gordon Pipe Band will be joining them.
The free program is located indoors and will start at 2 p.m. Sunday (May 27) at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
The city of Puyallup, Puyallup VFW Post 2224, American Legion Post 67 and Fleet Reserve Association, Mount Rainier Branch 104, sponsor Puyallup’s annual program.
The city offices of Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake will be closed on Memorial Day. The Puyallup Public Library and Pierce County South Hill, Sumner and Bonney Lake libraries will also be closed.
About the event
What: Puyallup Memorial Day Program
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27
Where: Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup
Comments