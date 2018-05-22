Local candidates for county council, state legislature share why they're running

The 2018 election season has officially begun, with candidate filing week closing on May 18.
Seats are up for Legislative District No. 25 State Representative Position 1, currently held by Melanie Stambaugh, and Position 2, currently held by Joyce McDonald. The district includes Puyallup and surrounding Pierce County areas.
The seat for Pierce County Council District 1, held by Dan Roach, is also up for the election season. The position serves residents of Bonney Lake, Buckley, Carbonado, Crystal Mountain, Greenwater, Lake Tapps, Orting, South Hill, South Prairie, Wilkeson and the unincorporated areas of East Pierce County.
Voters will pick their favorites in a top-two primary Aug. 7 and then a winner Nov. 6.
A roundup of the candidates running for these positions are listed below. Here's what they want you to know about them:
Legislative District No. 25 State Representative Position 1, 2-year term
- Age: 51
- What is your current career? I am co-owner of Willows Chiropractic Clinic and Therapeutic Massage with my husband, Frank.
- Why you are choosing to run? I love our community and that’s why I have dedicated my time to giving back to it whether through my volunteerism or public service. I grew up in the 25th Legislative District, raised my family here, and hope my children will want to do the same when they may be ready to start their own families. My priorities in office have been focused on putting aside partisan differences and petty bickering to keep our community safe and healthy. I’m running for State Representative because I firmly believe our area needs a champion in Olympia who delivers results for our residents.
- What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? While on the (Puyallup) City Council, I advocated regionally for mental health funding to combat the opioid crisis, fought for adequate staffing of patrol officers and for expanded parks and sidewalks to protect kids and families. If elected as State Representative, my priorities will continue to be public safety, education, and mental health.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? There is real frustration around transportation and congestion in the South Sound area and it’s not improving. I hear concerns from residents every time I go door-to-door to meet voters. Pierce County residents feel transportation decisions are made in King County or Olympia without their voice added to the conversation. I’d like to change that perception and ensure the 25th district residents have their needs expressed, concerns heard, and their positions championed in Olympia.
- What political experience do you have? My first political experience came when our area was picked as a site for unregulated sex offender housing. I organized concerned citizens, stakeholders, public safety officials, and elected leaders and testified in Olympia on behalf of common sense legislation that protected our kids and families. Currently, I am a Puyallup City Councilmember in District 3. I am grateful to the voters of the 3rd District who elected me in 2013 with 62.5 percent of the vote and then re-elected me in 2017 with more than 75.6 percent of the vote.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? I’m proud that our campaign has been endorsed by the broadest and deepest coalition of local elected officials, community leaders, business owners, labor groups, and public safety organizations of any candidate in this race. More than 150 people and organizations have backed our campaign including Congressman Denny Heck, the Puyallup Police Association, Firefighters Local 31 and 726, the state Labor Council, and many more.
- Age: 36
- What is your current career? Public school teacher.
- Why you are choosing to run? I am running because our state faces many tough choices. Our schools desperately need support to provide the best education to our children to prepare them socially, emotionally, and intellectually. Wages have not kept up with rising prices and we need more living wage jobs. Small businesses need support to compete in the 21st century economy. We must take action to protect our environment from the ravages of climate change. I want to advocate for the people of our community. We need leaders who care about our needs. I am the advocate who will make sure every child in our state gets a high quality education. I will fight for workers and help Washington grow.
- What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? Education, homelessness and transportation are currently top issues within my district. As a teacher I have taught classes of 42 and 22 and can tell you that classes of 22 get more done, had higher grades, and worked together better. My district is currently running secondary numbers starting at 38 students per class. Large class sizes are detrimental to student success and we must work to lower class sizes across all grades. Homelessness is on the rise and I have had multiple students that were living with their families in hotels or out of their cars. There are growing numbers of homeless due to lack of affordable housing, mental health issues and addictions. This issue is not going away and we cannot just do stop-gap measures, but must plan for long term solutions. The transportation issues in the area are significant and getting worse. We have a lack of public transportation in areas that need it the most, the congestion is bad for our environment and people's physical health, and it takes precious time away from family and friends.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? 1) Making sure the state initiative to lower class sizes is actually enforced as my district is running secondary classes starting at 38 kids per class next year. 2) Promote resources for the mental and physical health or residents. We have a shortage of mental health professionals and need to incentivize their location throughout the state and not just King County, work towards a single-payer health system- single payer will also benefit the businesses of the state as well as the people, and make sure that family practice doctors can afford to work throughout the state-as the rural areas are seeing a sharp decline in available professionals. 3) Improve the transportation by adding more public transportation, light rail, finish 167 sooner, the 167-410 exit, and the bridge from Levy to River Road for faster transportation. These areas add significant time to the commute taking away valuable time from families and the congestion further hurts the environment.
- What political experience do you have? Union building representative for PEA 11 years, 2 years district representative to the state convention (WEA), delegate to the Global Young People's Convocation as a representative from the Pacific Northwest in Germany.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? Working with students and families within the community through my involvement as an educator, coach, union representative, and through my church has allowed me to understand the struggles they face and look into ways to help our community grow and prosper. I have experience working with diverse populations to build coalitions. Having run for office before I have found many recognize me and my passion for helping others when we meet I go from door to door and to community events. I also know what it is to worry about paying bills/ a mortgage/ student loans/ health care and so many in our community face these challenges every day.
Age: 42
What is your current career? Owner of Visiting Angels franchises.
Why you are choosing to run? To give back to the community that has been so supportive of me. I was a young, single mother who, with the help of caring teachers, was able to graduate high school and college. I taught school and later became a business owner in the home care field. As a job creator, I feel Olympia needs people who know how business works and will work with other legislators for the good of all Washingtonians.
What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? Ensuring families in the 25th district have great schools to chose from, bringing more jobs to the area and tackling the homelessness and related issues that are concerning our people and community.
What would you like to see change if you were elected? I would like to bring people together to come up with realistic solutions that balance fiscal responsibility with the challenges we face in our community.
What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I have advocated for the patients and employees of the home care industry, working with legislators on both sides of the aisle to benefit all in that field. I have great mentors and the support of those who do have the political experience. Hans Zieger, Melanie Stambaugh and Bruce Dammeier have endorsed me and I believe that my leadership experience will translate well into the political arena.
What gives you an edge over your opponents? I have experienced single parenthood and worked hard to graduate high school and college. I worked for Courage 360, an organization that moves women from welfare to work, taught in the public schools, interned with several organizations including the AVON Women As Leaders and studied abroad in Israel and Jordan. With my husband, we own three Visiting Angels franchises that employ 270 people. I know how to overcome adversity and with hard work, achieve results. I want to make sure those same opportunities are available for all the people in the 25th District.
Emmett Smith
- Age: 65
- My current career: I am engaged as an armed security officer and as a financial attorney.
- Why are you choosing to run? I am called in service to others. I have unique knowledge of the major issues from my professional experience as an Armed Security Officer; a certified teacher; and as a financial attorney.
- What are your top three issues you'd like to tackle? 1. Securing world class education in elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools. 2. Establishing a single-payer health care system for all Americans. 3. Locally, a transportation system of roads, streets, and high-ways that provide us with access to our homes and neighborhoods; and provide us with increased economic opportunities.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? 1. An educational system, elementary through high school, that sets world standards. That this system is made available to all students who desire to achieve and compete in the global economy. 2. A single-payer health care system that provides world-class standards of health care for all Americans measured in terms of universal access and outstanding delivery of top quality health care services. 3. Transportation policies that emphasize reasonable access time to our homes, neighborhoods, and shopping districts. And, a transportation network that connects the 25th district with access to I-5 and Highway 167.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? 1. As an armed security officer, I observe the hardship and struggles of the poor, the determination of the immigrant, and others at the bottom of the economic ladder of opportunity. 2. As a certified teacher I experience the many problems and issues of educating adolescents in a society characterized by disintegrating families and by the strain on cultural values. 3. As an attorney I witness the devastating economic and destructive social impact that a lack of health care has on families experiencing health issues.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? All the other candidates bring important qualities to this electoral race. My qualities: Although I fall short by any measure, I still put my trust in God; rather than my confidence in the laws of man—and this makes all the difference: it reminds me of the destructive nature of pride and arrogance; it demands from me kindness and mercy. For I am not called for "self-fulfillment"; rather, I am called in "service to others". I seek wisdom producing in me patience, compassion, and a spirit of compromise. Thank you for the opportunity to set forth my values. May God continue to bless the United States of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Legislative District No. 25 State Representative Position 2, 2-year term
Age: 35
What is your current career? I am currently a firefighter for the City of Everett.
Why you are choosing to run? My core foundation as a person has revolved around a life of service. From an early age of serving my local community as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the YMCA to having the honor of serving in the military and volunteering to deploy overseas, to working in one of the state’s busiest fire departments, service has always been at the forefront of my heart and soul. I have been presented with the rare opportunity to serve my community and our state which would allow me to help provide safe and healthy communities. I want to continue that service by truly representing our families, seniors, and veterans in Olympia. We’re facing real challenges that simply aren’t being addressed by politicians in Olympia. Mental Health and addiction crises are not partisan problems. Neither is traffic congestion. But instead of common sense solutions, we get gridlock. I want to change that by bringing an independent spirit and proven commitment to service to the legislature. I have never been afraid to take on a challenge and I want to do my part to improve the lives of others.
- What are your top three issues you'd like to tackle? First, we can’t continue to hold our budget hostage. For kids across Washington State in overcrowded and underfunded schools, they need solutions now. In Olympia, I will put people before party politics to find common sense solutions to fully fund our schools. Secondly, growth in the 25th district and across our state has put a strain on infrastructure and left many of us stuck in traffic. As a first responder, we all know how important it is to be able to move safely and efficiently through our district, but that isn’t any different for families and commuters. We have to plan for growth and invest in infrastructure without overburdening families. Finally, the 25th district is struggling with the devastating public safety and health effects of the homelessness crisis and opioid epidemic. We must do better to address affordability, connect residents in need with housing and services, invest in mental health treatment, and ensure it doesn’t fall to overburdened first responders to address the effects on the ground.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s history. The kids in underfunded schools, commuters stuck in traffic, and thousands of our residents living on the street. We must put politics aside and get back to service. I have spent my life in service to people. As a State Representative, I will continue to do just that – serve the people of the 25th LD and give voice to their concerns and priorities in Olympia. That is going to be the focus of my campaign, and I will carry that into my work at the legislature.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? As a first time candidate, I am not a lifetime politician. I bring new ideas and a wealth of public service experience to the table. My time as a firefighter and first responder has given me a unique perspective on the issues facing the people in our communities, and I hope that it is this experience that will allow me to be a voice for the people of the 25th Legislative District.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? I am from Puyallup, I went to high school here, I’ve made lifelong friends here, and I understand the needs of this community. My campaign is dedicated to giving the people of the 25th a voice, and I will outwork my opponent in an effort to do so. We have an ambitious goal of meeting every voter possible at their door, and giving them the opportunity to impact our campaign.
- Age: 46
- What is your current career? I am a 23-year veteran Army officer and currently work as a commercial real estate broker/ property manager for Keller Williams Commercial Offenbecher.
- Why you are choosing to run? Seattle’s problems are at our doorstep. I am running because I care about my community and will fight to protect our quality of life.
- What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? My top three issues are quality of life, taxes, and political healing. I want our hard-earned tax dollars to be spent fairly and frugally on necessities rather than niceties. I also want to bring civil discourse back to politics and focus like a laser on problem-solving rather than partisanship.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? I would like to see a focus on problem-solving over partisanship. I believe the political left, right, and center truly want the same end result…safe neighborhoods, great schools, and a solid economy with good jobs. We may differ on how to accomplish these goals, but we should always prioritize solutions over rhetoric and self-interest.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I’ve never been elected, but my experiences in military leadership in service to my country have prepared me for representing my community in Olympia.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents?Compassion to care. I led a sexual assault response program in Pierce County, supporting victims recovering from the most traumatic event of their lives. It’s been my lifelong passion to help those in need. And I always remember who I serve. Courage to act. A decorated Army officer veteran with five overseas deployments, I negotiated peace with insurgents, managed multimillion-dollar budgets, and led thousands of soldiers and civilians. I have a record of success and I won’t shy away from tough decisions.
- Age: 64
- What is your current career? I was an entrepreneur/business owner, and CFO before retiring last year.
- Why you are choosing to run? I feel our tribal political system with its unending party power struggles prevents our state government from meeting the needs of our citizens.
- What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? My number one priority is building cooperation at the state capital so we can effective solve all of the other issues facing our state. My second priority is working to solve both aspects of the homelessness crisis, the human tragedy to individuals and their families and the blight it causes to our neighborhoods and communities. Third I will work on our infrastructure so people don’t spend their lives sitting in traffic, so our state has more good paying construction jobs, and so our state can attract growing businesses and high paying jobs.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? I would like to see Republicans and Democrats respecting each others' ideas and values while working together to solve our problems.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I have extensive business and board level experience, and I authored the book “Political Gridlock – It’s Time for a Reboot” (available on Amazon).
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? They have the money, the organization structure and the notoriety. I have a winning strategy, the passion to implement it, and most important of all, a message that resonates with voters.
Pierce County Council District No. 1, 4-year term
Milton (Milt) Tremblay
- Age: 67
- What is your current career? I retired last year as director of physical planning and sustainability at the University of Washington Tacoma after 12 years of strategic planning and providing oversight to over $250 million of capital projects. I co-chaired (with the City of Tacoma) the development of the South Downtown Sub-area Plan which, along with the university, has catalyzed economic growth in the South Sound and which was recognized by Gov. Inslee for its creativeness and collaborativeness.
- Why are you choosing to run? I feel that I have been blessed and am passionate about Pierce County. I feel that the Experience, Skills and Connections that I've made over the years can help me work with the community to develop creative solutions to difficult challenges.
- What are your top three issues you'd like to tackle? 1. Stronger, safer communities. 2. Assist and mentor our youths. 3. Address housing affordability.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? Better coordination between political entities. Everyone working together to solve problems that occur across political boundaries — respect the sovereignty of cities but address regional issues like homelessness, mental health and drug addiction collectively.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I've served on the White River School Board, and have been on the Buckley City Council since 2011. I currently serve as Buckley's Mayor pro-tem and was chosen by the representatives of the Pierce Council Regional Council (which includes all Pierce County cities/towns and the county council) to chair the regional council and the zoo and trek authority. My connections from these roles along with my work experience from White River, state Capitol, and UW Tacoma has helped me develop trusted, long-term relationships throughout the County and the State.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? My passion, integrity, experience, connectivity, and communication skills are what set me apart. I am known for being able to address difficult challenges in with a practical, creative approach that has served me well throughout my career. I have, "been there, done that" and have earned the respect of my peers along the way. I am not one of those who sees things the way they are and asks "Why?" As JFK said, I prefer to see things the way they can be and ask, "Why not?" and then sets about to facilitate positive change.
- Age: 62
- What is your current career? Currently, I am an accountant that specializes in taxation. I have strong business advisory skills and a deep understanding of businesses. Over the past 30 years, my clients have ranged from latte stands to farmers, retails stores to services industries, and excavation companies to building contractors.
- Why you are choosing to run? I am running for this open seat as an extension of my service to the community that I call home. I started by being active in youth organizations such as Little League and parent teacher groups. After my children grew up, my attention turned to local government. I now sit on the Planning Commission and I had the privilege to be chair of the Charter Review Commission.
- What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? 1) Accountability to the district – keeping taxes low and using resources wisely. 2) Making safe neighborhoods and supporting law enforcement officers. 3) Creating a friendly business environment that brings jobs and revenue to the district.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? I will listen to my constituents to be sure that any change is based on their needs and wishes. For example land use decisions should begin with the land owners.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? I have over ten years of experience in the public policy arena and have had the honor of being the Chair of the Charter Review Commission. I currently represent District 1 as a Planning Commissioner.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? I will combine my business skills with my experience as a government leader to create positive solutions for my district.
- Age: 59
- What is your current career? For the past 38 years, I have owned/operated several businesses, a commercial subcontracting company and I recently turned over ownership to my daughter another company, Rock Creek Gardens. I am a proud pro-business advocate.
- Why you are choosing to run? I grew up on Lake Tapps, went to Sumner Schools before moving to South Hill. I chose to raise my family here because Pierce County is my home. Having civic pride, I have always given back to my community through volunteering. Over the years, I have enhanced my skills both as an elected official and a citizen. I listen, learn, and then lead. We have much to do within Pierce County. I want to be a driving force of positive healthy change. This is why I chose to run plain and simple. Let's run together and create a vibrant and thriving community.
- What are your top three issues you’d like to tackle? 1. Focus on economic development attracting/retaining businesses, promoting job growth within Pierce County. 2. Develop public policy that promotes better land use. 3. Public safety being more proactive on prevention/reducing crime in our communities.
- What would you like to see change if you were elected? The changes I would like to see include roads that alleviate endless traffic. Having viable options to live and work within planned communities. Protecting the property rights of rural landowners is important. Let's cut your commute time down by having more opportunities to work locally. I will promote safe neighborhoods with more citizen involvement and law enforcement visibility.
- What political experience do you have that would benefit this position? Elected Fire Commissioner, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue 1986-2000; elected Pierce County Charter Review commission 1996, where we proposed term limits on county-elected positions; elected state representative for the 25th District in 2000-2002; appointed Pierce County Boards: Land use South Hill advisory commission, Pierce County Airport (Thun Field) advisory commission, Flood Control Zone District advisory board member, Pierce County Parks and Recreation board member, Puyallup /Sumner Chamber of Commerce Government affairs committee, National Federation of Independent Business Legislative committee; appointed board member Argus Manor— a Puyallup 61-unit, low-income 55 and older apartment complex.
- What gives you an edge over your opponents? I have the experience as an elected official. I know the players and how the system works. I have spent almost 40 years running start-up companies, creating jobs and balancing budgets. I know what companies are looking for, predictability and a skilled workforce is at the top of the list. As a world and nationally-ranked triathlete and Ironman, I have developed a strong work ethic that revolves around discipline, commitment, setting a vision, developing strategy and managing accountability. These skills will serve me well as your next county council member.
Lorra Jackson, Puyallup resident
Did not respond to Herald questionnaire.
Comments