A traditional Mexican hobby becomes a career for one talented Puyallup woman

Aurora Ventura has been making piñatas for as long as she can remember.
Growing up in Cuernavaca, Mexico, making piñatas played a big role in her childhood.
“It’s something I (did) when I was a kid in my neighborhood,” said Ventura, 34. “I always loved to do arts and crafts.”
With her three sisters and two brothers, they’d make traditional piñatas during Christmas time using engrudo — a flour and water substance that, when boiled, acts as a paste.
“I remember that we would do the piñatas... and it was just playing because we would just put some of the glue on each other,” Ventura said. “But then at the end it had to look really beautiful because we had to invite our neighbors over.”
But what started as a cultural tradition has blossomed into a business for Ventura, who moved to Washington about 13 years ago. Starting at home where she lives with her husband and two children, 11-year-old Leonardo and 5-year-old Paola, Ventura began selling her piñatas on OfferUp, an online marketplace.
“I started at home because I was pregnant and had my baby and I wasn’t employed, so I decided to start because I wanted to stay home with my baby,” she said. “People loved it, so I just continued it.”
Before she knew it, more and more people were buying her piñatas. She realized she needed more space to create them than her Puyallup home would allow, so she opened up a small storefront at 115 E. Meeker in downtown Puyallup. It's aptly named Piñata.
Some of her longtime friends, including 41-year-old Araceli Mejia, help her in the shop. Together, they make about 40 piñatas a week, ranging in price from $15 up to $300, depending on the size and detail of the request.
“Almost anything you would want, she can do. She has a very creative mind,” said Leeanna Lara, an interpreter and longtime friend of Ventura’s.
In Ventura’s shop, piñatas of all types are on display, from princesses and superheroes to trains and numbers. But her favorite piñatas to make are colorful, traditional piñatas, with a spherical center and cones pointing outward.
“Some people order brown colors and black colors, and I do it — I love it too. But when it (has) colors… you feel happy. When we see something colorful, we’re just happy,” Ventura said.
While the process is a bit labor-intensive, Ventura insists that piñatas are easy to make. She starts with balloons, which she covers in newspaper soaked in engrudo. Then she uses cardboard and duct tape to put the shapes she wants together, then decorates using more engrudo and colored tissue paper.
Since she takes custom requests, Ventura has received some interesting orders — one of them being a $150 Donald Trump piñata, and a traditional piñata that was so big it couldn’t fit out of the door and had to be disassembled and reassembled after it was moved.
But Ventura tackles every order that’s brought to her.
“I don’t know how I do it,” she admitted. “I just do it. And I can do any (design).”
Ventura says some customers don’t want to hit their piñatas at all and want to keep them for decoration. For them, Ventura makes pinatas with strings to pull for candy to keep the pinata in tact.
Ventura hopes that her piñata shop will grow so she can employ more people.
“I really would want to be able to employ a lot of woman, especially like (me) who have small kids and aren’t really able to work elsewhere,” Ventura said.
Her piñatas can be purchased in store or online. Ventura can be reached at 253-282-7629 for orders. She asks for at least a week of advanced noticed for a custom order, and is flexible with different budgets.
Comments