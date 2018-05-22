The state Court of Appeals is bringing its courtroom to Puyallup Thursday and the public is invited

The Washington State Court of Appeals is bringing its courtroom to Puyallup.
This Thursday, the court will hear oral arguments of “high-profile” cases in the Performing Arts Center at Rogers High School.
"To my knowledge our court has never heard cases at Rogers or any other school in the District," Chief Judge Bradley Maxa said.
The court travels outside Tacoma twice a year to provide those who might otherwise have difficulty attending the opportunity to see how the court works.
“They’re doing it to give the public and students a chance to see the court in action,” Washington Courts communications officer Lorrie Thompson said. “The Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court hearings are always open but they know it’s a little hard for people to get in there and figure out what times things are.”
The Court of Appeals Division II is headquartered in Tacoma and hears appeals of cases from the superior courts in Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston and Pierce counties.
Starting 9 a.m. Thursday, a panel comprised of Judge Maxa from Puyallup, Acting Chief Judge Linda Lee from Steilacoom and Judge Lisa Worswick from Puyallup will hear 20-minute arguments from each side of the cases.
The first case is Washington State v. Grocery Manufacturer’s Association. Washington State imposed a $18-million civil penalty on the grocery association for violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act relating to the association’s opposition to a 2013 ballot initiative that would have required all food packages to identify ingredients containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The association is seeking appeal.
In the second case, State v. Cleon Moen, Moen seeks appeal of his “conviction for aggravated first degree murder for killing his wife, and his sentence of life imprisonment without parole, which he claims in unconstitutional because he is elderly and suffers from dementia.”
In the third and final case, State v. Llewellyne Holcomb, Holcomb seeks appeal of his multiple convictions, which include two counts of first-degree assault, which “he claims should have been dismissed because of excessive delay in bringing his case to trial.”
“They really do try to get cases of higher public interest to the area,” Thompson said.
After arguments are heard, the public will be able ask questions to the judges about how appeals cases work.
“This way, they set it up so they’ll do some visiting,” Thompson said. “They’ll visit some classrooms and speak with the students.”
The court will begin hearings at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Performing Arts Center at Rogers High School, 12801 86th Ave. E., Puyallup.
For more information about the Court of Appeals, visit courts.wa.gov/appellate_trial_courts.
Comments