Watch Boy Scouts honor military veterans with 900 flags for Memorial Day

More than 100 Boy Scouts, parents and community members gathered at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup on Thursday to plant American flags to honor military veterans for Memorial Day on Sunday.
About 12 Boy Scout units participated in the planting, which takes place every year. All units are from the Puyallup and Sumner areas.
Around 900 flags were used. After the planting, the Boy Scouts saluted the grave sites.
There are more than 15,000 graves at the Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup. About 50 of them date back to the Civil War era.
Flags were provided by the American Legion, the Puyallup Historical Society and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
