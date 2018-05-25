Boy Scouts honor veterans with 900 flags for Memorial Day

Boy Scouts, parents and community members plant 900 American Flags on the grave sites of military veterans at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup on May 24, 2018, for Memorial Day
Allison Needles
Married teachers surprised with grant

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.