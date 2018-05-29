High school students in Puyallup can become certified nursing assistants with new program

Starting this fall, high school students in the Puyallup School District will have the opportunity to obtain their nursing assistant certifications.
The Puyallup School Board approved the request by the Technical Education Department at a board meeting on May 21 to implement the Nursing Assistant Certification Program.
The district partnered with Clover Park Technical College to launch the program.
“(Nursing assistant certification) is the first step in the career pathway to becoming a nurse. If you want to be a nurse this is where you have to start,” Clover Park nursing programs director Myra Griffin said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the high school kids to get this completed, especially if they’re on the nurse pathway.”
Obtaining a nursing assistant certification will make students eligible to work in long-term care or group homes.
The program will be a two-period class that’s available at Puyallup, Rogers and Emerald Ridge high schools. In the first semester, students learn CPR and other nursing skills and theories. In the second semester, they go out into the healthcare community for fieldwork.
For the first year, there will be anywhere from 12-20 students in each high school program. Griffin said it’s the fourth program of its kind in the area — Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Pierce County Skills Center in Puyallup and Northwest Career Technical High School on the Clover Park campus in Lakewood have similar programs.
The program costs about $150,000 to implement in all three high schools and will focus on seniors at first. Classrooms will be converted to look like healthcare rooms, complete with hospital beds.
Maija Thiel, director of instructional leadership, career and technical education for the Puyallup School District, said she’s been trying to work out a nursing program for the past two years.
“As there’s an aging population, they’re needing more health care workers,” Thiel said. “(Retirement) is causing a lot of increasing gaps.”
With the population growing in the Puyallup area, the demand for nurses is on the rise, Thiel said. In 2016, Business Examiner totaled 1,752 new Puyallup housing units.
In October 2016, there were 119 new nursing positions, according to Pierce County, and more than 36 percent of nurses commuted from outside the area. Currently, within a 10-mile radius of Puyallup, there are open positions for more than 100 certified nursing assistants, 250 licensed practical nurses and 1,000 registered nurses, according to WorkSource.
Griffin sees the reality of nurse demand where she works at Clover Park.
“We get calls two or three times a day (from health care centers) asking if we have anyone they can hire,” she said.
The program has proved successful in the past, Griffin added, measured by pass rates for the state exam. The Certified Nursing Assistant Program would provide students with a realistic experience of nursing without too much investment. Students could get a sense of whether they would like to pursue a career in nursing before graduation.
“It offers students a free way to get this education,” Thiel said.
And if students enjoy the program, it’ll better prepare them for school after high school graduation.
"We’re drawing a connection between high school and post-grad where this is another example as to how public schools have changed,” Thiel said. “The Puyallup School District, in particular, is helping students find a pathway right after high school...This is one of their win-win situations.”
