South Hill dentist offers no-charge extractions, fillings for Free Dental Day this Saturday

A dentistry on South Hill will be providing dental care at no charge for Free Dental Day on Saturday (June 2).
Smile Source Dental Care in South Hill is offering free extractions, fillings and emergency treatment to patients for the day, limit one tooth.
The service is available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 8 a.m. and will go until 125 patients are served.
“For us it’s super important because there’s a lot of need — we see the need at the time. People who want care and get care because they don’t have insurance,” said Kunal Walia, owner of Dr. Happy Smiles/South Hill Dental.
South Hill Dental has participated in Free Dental Day since 2009. In previous years, they’ve typically treated anywhere from 100 to 150 patients, Walia said.
The event is now statewide, with six participating Smile Source practices in Puyallup, Spokane, Bellevue, Shoreline and Olympia.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to share any medical issues they may have with the dentist before treatment.
South Hill Dental opened on South Hill in 1984. For more information about Free Dental Day, visit smilesource.com.
About the event
What: Free Dental Day 2018
When: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2
Where: Dr. Happy Smiles/South Hill Dental, 13613 Meridian E. Ste. 180, Puyallup
