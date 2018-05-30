Opioid crisis topic of the day for Sen. Patty Murray’s visit to Puyallup

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) visited Step By Step Family Center in Puyallup Wednesday to hear from local community members about the effects of the opioid crisis.
Puyallup Tribe councilmember Sylvia Miller, CHI Franciscan Health Regional Medical Director of Quality Assurance Nathan Schlicher, Pierce County Accountable Community of Health Chief Information Technology Officer Adam Aaseby, local resident Sophia Hall, Tacoma Pierce Community Health Department methadone treatment peer counselor Charnay Ducrest and client Taylor Berger discussed their experiences with the opioid epidemic.
For all of them, one thing was clear: the opioid epidemic affects everyone.
“The ripple effects are tremendous,” Murray said at the roundtable meeting. “It affects the economy — my office just did an analysis that shows Washington state is spending billions every year to address this issue.”
Murray also shared that in 2016, 5,705 children in Washington were placed in foster homes, with over a third of the cases from parental substance abuse, and 115 people die every day in this country from opioid overdoses.
“We know this is a crisis happening, I don’t have to tell anybody in this room,” Murray said. “I’m here today to hear exactly what’s happening in this community, to hear your stories.”
Miller highlighted issues the Puyallup Tribe faces with opioids, specifically opioid-addicted parents and contaminated fish.
“For many years we’ve counted on waters to feed our fish from the mountains. Our shellfish, those are being affected by it,” Miller said. “The drugs are showing up in tests, that opioids are being found in fish that we feel our children.”
“Our reservation is a unique situation — we’re in an urban area, not like most reservations, so it’s harder for us to control the people that come on our reservation and sell those drugs,” Miller added. “It’s a problem not only for the Puyallup Tribe — it’s a problem for all of us.”
Schlicher shared that for every death that happens, there are 325 people that are non-medically using opioids. There’s about a 60-percent success rate of getting patients into the door to treatment.
“Most people want to go,” he said.
Berger and Ducrest shared their stories as opioid users — Ducrest after she broke her leg, which led to an opioid addiction.
Both women received care after they became pregnant. Ducrest went to treatment at Swedish Hospital, and was also given housing.
“They set me up with a place that I can go… They had the resources to give me the housing so I could continue my treatment,” she said. “I tried inpatient before but I didn't have any place to go afterward.”
Murray has visited several communities around Washington in the past several years to address all parts of the opioid crisis, and in April Murray and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) introduced bipartisan legislation to address the issue.
The bill, Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018, covers increased pain research, involving finding a “new, non-addictive painkiller.” The bill also addresses opioid packaging, safe opioid disposal systems, providing grants to hospitals, comprehensive opioid recovery systems, first responder training for opioid overdoses, access to behavioral and mental health services in schools, education and training for providers and more.
“It's real important that the government knows that telling us how to solve these problems doesn’t always help,” Miller said at the roundtable discussion. “Sometimes you have to think about the resources that we do have and make sure that (the government) provide(s) the dollars to get these resources. That's one of our biggest impacts, is having the dollars to keep coming up with ideas to try to solve these problems.”
To read more about the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018, visit help.senate.gov.
