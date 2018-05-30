Video: Community members share with Sen. Patty Murray their experiences fighting opioid crisis

Tacoma Pierce Community Health Department methadone treatment client Taylor Berger shares with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) her experience with opioid addiction in a roundtable meeting discussing Murray's legislation fighting the opioid crisis.
Allison Needles
Married teachers surprised with grant

Puyallup Herald

Married teachers surprised with grant

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.