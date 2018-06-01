New security guard at Puyallup library is making a difference for patrons, staff

The Puyallup Public Library hired a new security guard as part of a pilot program in April. Trespasses and criminal activity on the property has since decreased, making patrons and staff feel safer.
Allison Needles
Married teachers surprised with grant

Puyallup Herald

Married teachers surprised with grant

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.