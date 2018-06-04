Puyallup teacher surprised with Outstanding Educator Award

Puyallup High School teacher Michelle Heeb was surprised with the Washington Masonic Charities Outstanding Educator Award at a staff meeting on June 4, 2018.
Allison Needles
Married teachers surprised with grant

Puyallup Herald

Married teachers surprised with grant

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.