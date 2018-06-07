Paint, sip and now eat. Puyallup art studio doubles in size, adds cafe

Arts & Corks Paint and Sip Studio in downtown Puyallup has undergone a transformation, getting bigger and getting a new name.
Regina Rollis, who opened the art studio at 105 S. Meridian in 2015, has renamed the business Meraki Art House.
“It means to do something with love, soul and creativity,” she said.
The changes come after a pet food store next to the studio moved, prompting Rollis to expand the business.
“As soon as they started talking about moving, I called the owner and said I want that space,” she said. “My original plan for the studio was to have coffee and food.”
Rollis now serves waffles and crepes for $7.45 ($4.25 half). On the menu are waffles with bacon and cheddar, bacon and pecan and “Majestic Chocolate” with Nutella creme. Crepes come sweet with "berries & creme," garden style (veggie) or savory with bacon, ham and cheddar.
The studio also serves coffee from local roaster Martin Henry.
With the new space, Meraki Art House is divided into two areas — the cafe and seating on one side and the art studio on the other. The studio still will offer art classes in the evenings and weekends, with food, coffee, beer, wine and other beverages available.
“She's done a great job with the painting classes, and I think this is an easy segue into more business,” Janice Carter, owner of Charlie's Restaurant, said at the Meraki Art House soft opening June 1.
“I’m proud of her,” added Patty Denny, chairwoman of the board of directors for the Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce. “(Rollis) had a little paint store, and now it’s doubled in size.”
The studio will display artwork of local artists every month.
“It’s really exciting to get to pay artists to be artists,” Rollis said.
Right now, the cafe has limited morning hours, but after the grand opening June 30, Rollis plans for the cafe to be open all day.
Meraki Art House
Where: 105 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
Current cafe hours: 6-10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday (closed Monday), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More information: 253-394-3692, MerakiAH.com
Comments