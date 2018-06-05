Puyallup 'paint and sip' studio gets a makeover

Meraki Art House rebranded this month with a new name and double the space. The studio now serves coffee, crepes and waffles.
Allison Needles
Married teachers surprised with grant

Puyallup Herald

Married teachers surprised with grant

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.