Puyallup 'paint and sip' studio gets a makeover

Tacoma Pierce Community Health Department methadone treatment client Taylor Berger shares with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) her experience with opioid addiction in a roundtable meeting discussing Murray's legislation fighting the opioid crisis.
Parents claim that a walking route students in Ferrucci Junior High's walking zone take is unsafe and urges the city and the Puyallup School District to work together to implement crosswalks and sidewalks.
Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.
Puyallup High School senior Haley Keizur was one of six runners-up for the JEA National High School Journalist of the Year award at the JEA National High School Journalism Convention in San Francisco on April 14, 2018.