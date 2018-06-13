Drivers could see more cameras in Puyallup as city renews photo enforcement program

Red-light cameras in Puyallup are here to stay for at least another five years, with the potential of more in the future.
The Puyallup City Council voted to renew a five-year contract with American Traffic Solutions (ATS) to continue the city’s Photo Enforcement Program.
“For us this is a force extender. It allows us a way to safely enforce red-light camera violations at some of our most challenging intersections in the city,” Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said. “I see this as a way for us as an department to be smarter in how we bring traffic safety to the city of Puyallup.”
The cameras also assist in the investigation of collisions by providing video evidence, which Puyallup PD used 175 times since 2013, said Ryan Portmann, police spokesman.
There are currently 13 red light cameras in six intersections throughout the city:
4th St. NW at River Road
N. Meridian at Valley Ave. NW
River Road at N. Meridian
9th St. SW at state Route 512
9th St. SW at 39th Ave. SW
31st Ave. SE at S. Meridian
Puyallup police started contracting with ATS in 2013.
That year there were 19,039 citations issued and 89 collisions investigated. In 2017, citations rose to roughly 33,000 citations with collisions increasing to 98. A review of photo-enforced intersections revealed that there were only two series injury collisions out of 98 total collisions in 2017.
Annually, 50 million vehicles pass through the lens of red-light cameras in Puyallup. Vehicles registered to Puyallup drivers account for roughly 33 percent of all citations given.
City revenue from the program totals about $2.7 million, with about $600,000 going to ATS. The rest is put into the general fund.
Some council members were wary of approving the contract and only did so after an amendment that would require police to get council approval to install any additional cameras.
“Fundamentally, the question is does it make our streets safer — not whether it makes us money, not whether it’s dedicated for a particular purpose when the money comes to the city, but does it make our roads safer?” Councilman Jim Kastama said.
It's unlikely the department will add new cameras immediately, as it would be too much for current traffic enforcers to handle, Portmann said. Citations are not issued automatically and are first reviewed by traffic enforcers.
Council member Dean Johnson asked for additional data regarding the effectiveness of red--light cameras in preventing collisions.
“There’s an elephant in the room here and it’s called $2 million, and we need to not ignore that under the cloak of public safety,” Johnson said. “The data here tonight that we heard, it’s the same collision rate.”
Mayor John Palmer pointed out the recidivism rate was at 8 percent since the launch of the contract.
“People are aware of (the cameras), and it affects their behavior,” Palmer said. “I think that’s a good thing.”
The new contract also allows for the city to partner with ATS on a new School Speed Zone Camera Program, which would install cameras in school zones. Puyallup police are looking at Stewart, Wildwood, and Meeker elementary schools as some of the first schools to potentially have the program.
Photo enforcement in Puyallup
|Year
|Citations issued
|Collisions
|Revenue
|2017
|33,698
|98
$2,659,786.28
|2016
|34,173
|127
$2,648,724.37
|2015
|25,930
|101
$2,031,092.00
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
