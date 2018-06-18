Sumner residents: Don't panic if you see smoke seeping out of your drains this summer

The city of Sumner is “going up in smoke” — but not in the way you might think.
Starting this month, the city is conducting “smoke testing,” a process that blows harmless smoke into sewer lines to identify where unwanted stormwater is entering the sewer system.
“We put smoke into our sewer system and see if we can tell where it comes out,” city associate engineer Jason Van Gilder said.
The goal is to keep the sewer and stormwater systems in Sumner separated to save residents money on their sewer bills.
The process
Crews from JMJ Team, a civil engineering firm conducting the testing, start by placing a motorized pump on top of a manhole in the street. The pump blows smoke into the sewer. The smoke is harmless and is typical of what comes out of a fog machine.
Crews then search for smoke. Smoke coming out of manhole lids is a good sign. Smoke coming out of sewer vent pipes on homes and businesses is also good — it means there’s proper ventilation.
If there’s a problem, smoke will seep out of lawns and tub, shower or sink drains.
“If everything’s hooked up right, (residents) shouldn’t see anything. If it’s not, they might see (smoke) coming out of their gutters. If there’s a break in the pipe it might come up through the lawn,” Van Gilder said.
If smoke is coming from drains inside homes, it could just be dry water taps that are rarely used and are not a cause for concern. Residents are encouraged to open windows — it’s possible for the smoke to set off fire alarms — and can pour 24 ounces of water into dried floor drains to fill the water trap and prevent smoke from entering.
Residents might need to consult a plumber if smoke comes from the ground in their yard. That could signal a break in the sewer line.
“In most cases, if we do find that their storm system is connected to the sewer, we’ll ask them to see if they can fix that,” Van Gilder said.
Crews take note of homes with potential problems and sends reports to the city. Letters are sent to residences where action is needed. Residents are encouraged to call the smoke test hotline at 253-307-9742 if they have any questions.
Saving residents money
The purpose of smoke testing is two-fold.
“It’s for us to see where there’s breaks because where there’s breaks there’s issues,” Sumner communications director Carmen Palmer said. “It also tells us where storm lines were improperly put into the sewer, which means stormwater is going to our treatment plant instead of straight to the river.”
The result is that residents are paying for stormwater to be treated when it doesn’t need to be.
“Immediately, it doesn’t affect the homeowner, but where it does affect them is all of us through our sewer bills every month — we pay for the sewer-treatment plant,” Palmer said. “So if we’re (treating) rainwater that we don't need to treat, that’s a lot of extra money every homeowner’s paying.”
Smoke testing also identifies potential plumbing issues for residents and businesses.
“If the house isn’t vented properly, that’s more just a safety piece, a secondary piece out of this study for the residents,” JMJ Team planner Justin Jones said.
Last year, smoke testing was conducted on part of the city. This year, the entire city will be smoke-tested. Testing is expected to last throughout the summer.
