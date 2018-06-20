Sumner Rotary's new project highlights immense need for multi-service center

Three years ago, Gordon Family YMCA opened in Sumner.
The $35 million project was an immense one, with a large amount of the funds collected by service group Sumner Rotary.
Now, Rotary members are embarking on another big project: a multi-service community center that would act as a one-stop spot for a variety of services, including financial counseling and stabilization, housing assistance, employment assistance and training, crisis management, family counseling and parenting skills and health care-resource navigation.
“The success of the YMCA gave (Rotary) confidence to go even bigger with a multi-service community center,” Rotary spokesperson Charla Neuman said.
Identifying the need
When the idea first was considered several years ago, Rotary members assembled a committee to research the needs of the community.
After six months of interviewing various organizations, the need was clear: a location to house various resources.
“Everyone was begging for one central location where people can get access to services,” Neuman said. “A person who’s just trying to make it typically doesn't have one problem. It’s a pile-on. Their car broke down, they cant get to work, a utility bill, a daycare problem, rent, groceries.”
Many resources are available in Tacoma, Neuman added, but it can be difficult for those in need to get there.
“We heard from a number of nonprofits and government entities about being willing to provide services in this area if they had a place where they could do it,” she said. “There’s a variety of barriers and there's just no central location in the area for any of these things to happen.”
Working together
Neuman said the biggest eye-opener was how many social-service needs churches were providing.
Scarlet Taft, the benevolence director at Calvary Community Church in Sumner, oversees many programs that benefit those in need — and they don’t have to be members of the church. Cavalry provides financial assistance, hosts free dinners, donates to the Sumner Food Bank, provides “Rugged Cross Members” for those who just need to talk to someone and offers Celebrate Recovery, a program for those struggling with drug or alcohol addictions, codependency, anger or eating disorders.
“We all work together to help meet the needs. It’s not just one church or program,” Taft said. “Everyone does what they can do.”
Calvary’s Closet, an on-site clothing ministry, helped 80 adults and 150 children between January 2017 and October 2017.
Sumner School District’s Family Center, located at 1518 Main St., also takes on many needs for the community, providing parenting classes, helping with utility bills and groceries and student learning.
"The Sumner School District, in partnership with Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and MultiCare, comprise the Family Center," Sumner School District communications director Elle Warmuth said. "A multi-service center would allow the Family Center to better serve the district’s children, youth and families, concentrating on providing access to the vital services they need to help them come to school ready to learn with equal opportunities for success."
They only have the capacity to help families and seniors in the area.
“We do what we can but it’s a tough dynamic,” Family Center secretary Talitha Ulsberger said. “We get a lot of people from Tacoma, Puyallup.”
The new multi-service center would be able to cover the gaps that the Family Center can’t.
“All of this comes down to helping people not just survive but be successful and thrive. This isn’t about supporting the homeless, it’s about preventing homelessness,” Neuman said. “For some, life has just hit them harder.”
Sumner Rotary members are currently assessing possible locations for the center in Bonney Lake and Sumner. Local organizations, including the Sumner Food Bank, have expressed interest in sharing a space.
Rotary expects to raise between $250,000 and $500,000 for the center.
“It’s going to happen,” Neuman said. “There’s a dedicated group of people working relentlessly to make this happen. It’s not a want — it’s a need.”
