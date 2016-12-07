South Hill business hosts holiday light display to raise money for Puyallup Food Bank

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Insurance West is collecting canned food for the Puyallup Food Bank during its holiday lights display on South Hill.
Last year’s display went dark after thieves stole power cords that illuminated the display, said Jen Westby, Insurance West’s marketing director.
“This year, we decided to look forward with a positive influence, instead of dwelling on a negative situation,” Westby said.
The Holiday Lights Display runs nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at 11602 101st Ave East, Puyallup, until Jan. 2.
Insurance West is collecting canned food in a blue donation bin located outside the office at the of the driveway.
“We are giving back to a community we love, and are happy to be a part of,” Westby said.
