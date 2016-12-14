Puyallup artist Becci Crow to speak at Arts Downtown series on Saturday

Local wildlife artist Becci Crowe headlines Puyallup’s Arts Downtown organization first presentation in its 2016-17 Artist Lecture Series from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 17) at the Puyallup Activity Center, 210 W Pioneer Ave.
Crowe, an accomplished wildlife artist and an engaging speaker, will speak about her experiences traveling in Africa and around the world supporting wildlife conservation.
As a conservancy artist, 50 percent of what Crowe makes off of her paintings she gives back to a variety of wildlife preservation organizations, including the Jane Goodall Institute.
Crowe’s art varies from paintings and drawings, but the underlying theme remains of telling the story of animals through her artwork.
Crowe traveled to Africa early last year where she worked with Goodall for two weeks at the Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center in the Republic of Congo.
