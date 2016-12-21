Puyallup church to bring in real snow for Christmas Eve community event

Whitewater Church will host a community Christmas Eve event in downtown Puyallup from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 24).
As part of the event, the church is trucking in actual snow to the parking lot adjacent Station House 726, 427 North Meridian, for sledding and games.
Six semitrailers each hauling a smaller trailer will be packed to the brim with snow, which will be offloaded to create a sled run for adults and another for children, said Gordon Wohlers, a church member who is helping organize the event.
“It should be a lot of fun,” said pastor George Bedlion III.
The event will also feature a visit from Santa, hot drinks, cookies and s’mores. The church will host its Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. inside the Station House, where it has been hosting Sunday services for the last two years.
For more information, visit whitewaterchurch.org/thecurrent or the church’s Facebook page.
