Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce announces 2016 Rising Star Award winners

The winners of the 2016 Rising Star Awards were announced at the Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast Breakfast at the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup on Jan. 12.
The meeting kicked off with a self-serve breakfast. Sponsors and other guest speakers were invited to talk, followed by the Economic Forecast Guest Panel, which featured five figures who discussed current happenings and future projections in economy, technology and other projects in South Hill, Puyallup and Sumner.
The Chamber’s Board of Directors was recognized for the work the past year, and then the award recipients concluded the breakfast.
Winners of the 2016 Rising Star Awards included:
▪ Entrepreneur of the Year: Steve James, North Pole at the Fair
▪ Ambassador of the Year: Kristi Brady, Wild Waves Theme Park
▪ Small Business of the Year: Smiles Orthodontics
▪ Medium Business of the Year: Evergreen Ground Works
▪ Large Business of the Year: Dillanos Coffee Roaster
▪ Business Innovations: Centeris Data Centers
▪ Volunteer of the Year: Blase Drotar, Horiuchi Zimmerman, Bartels PS
▪ Young Professionals: Individual: Cari Dixon, Washington State Fair
▪ Young Professionals: Organizational: Brantley, Jansen, Yost & Ellison
▪ Nonprofit of the Year: Puyallup Historical Hatchery Foundation
▪ Best Company to Work for: Fix Auto Puyallup
▪ John Porter Memorial: Jamie Gregory, Wesley Homes
