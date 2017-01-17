‘Stories of Our Lives’ event highlights importance of children’s literature at Karshner Museum

The “Stories of Our Lives” program at Karshner Museum is meant to celebrate children’s literature and the power of storytelling.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21), families are invited to attend a day of theatre, learning and listening to stories at the museum.
The free event is one of five or six events that Karshner Museum hosts every year.
“We’re trying to gather more people around a broader topic,” said Lynda Belt, event and exhibit designer for Karshner Museum. “The idea of this one is to deal with children’s literature and stories and the importance of children’s stories.”
The museum doors open at noon. During the day, children are invited to make crafts and pop-up books at the event.
Native American and member of the Wisdom of Elders storytellers Roger Fernandes will share myths and legends of local tribes of Western Washington. Eva Abrams, a Seattle Storytellers Guild member, will also read aloud.
Book-It Theatre, based out of Seattle, will perform “Goin’ Somewhere Special,” a children’s book that “delves into themes of the Civil Rights Movement, Jim Crow laws, tolerance, tolerance, perseverance and the role of libraries.”
Local figures in Puyallup are also invited to read aloud a children’s story. Chief Leschi schools superintendent Amy Eveskcige and Puyallup School District chief information officer Brian Fox are scheduled to attend, Belt said.
“(The events) are about bringing community together, building bridges between minorities (and) reaching out to underserved populations,” Belt said. Guests will “talk about the importance of children’s literature giving hope to kids.”
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts
Where: 309 4th St. NE, Puyallup
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21).
