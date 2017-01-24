Puyallup School District students recognized at first award ceremony for lettering in volunteer service

The first award ceremony announcing students from the Puyallup School District who have lettered in volunteer service was held during a board meeting Jan. 17.
Students in seventh to 12th grade who have volunteered for 150 hours or more are eligible for the recognition. Students can letter more than once up until graduation.
Nine students were recognized at the board meeting, but there were 14 total students who lettered. Together, they volunteered a total of 3,062 hours, helping out in different institutions and programs, from Good Samaritan Hospital to March Gladness, an annual community service event. Some students helped others outside the country by collecting toys for children in Syria and providing dental support in Mongolia.
The next award ceremony will take place in May.
“I am so in awe of those kids,” said Tracy Pitzer, director of instructional leadership for the district.
The students recognized include:
▪ Deepa Bajwa
▪ Rimpal Bajwa
▪ Dominic Choi
▪ Hannah Dravis
▪ Pedro Garcia
▪ Justin Ginther
▪ Haley Keizur
▪ Mitchell Klein
▪ Samantha McGinty
▪ Ketric Petersen
▪ Hannah Scheerer
▪ Johnathon Scheerer
▪ Dharma Shah
▪ Sierra Weber
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Comments