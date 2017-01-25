Service Clubs of Puyallup continues to add new members

The Service Clubs of Puyallup has been in existence for just over a year and a half now.
In that time we have expanded from the original seven community-service-minded groups — both Rotary Clubs, both Kiwanis Clubs, two of the three Puyallup area Lions Clubs and the Masonic Family — to now include the Altrusa Club, Association of the U.S. Army, the third Lions Club and most recently the Veterans of Foreign Wars. With the addition of these groups, we have a good cross section of groups that help those in need in our community, including the veterans as well as active duty military families.
Our group meets monthly to coordinate what we all our doing in our community and come up with ways that we can work together for the greater good. We have had several projects that the group has worked on together, including a peanut butter and jelly drive the first summer of our existence, a yard sale at the South Hill Mall last summer that several of the groups participated in as well as passing out Halloween candy at the mall. We have supported each other’s projects and through networking have gained help from still other groups like the Boy Scouts.
By meeting once a month, the group found out that we are all like-minded people that are all facing similar issues and do similar things. We all assist the youth of the community, we all work in some way to help with feeding those in need, we all have an aging membership issue and are having a problem with recruiting new members. These similarities and what others are trying helps all of the groups to become stronger and to help our greater Puyallup community.
For more information about the Service Clubs of Puyallup, and for volunteer opportunities, contact the president of the group, Curtis Thiel, at curtis@hardatworkpc.com or the group’s secretary, John Budzak Jr., at warbuff60@comcast.net. Either of these two individuals can direct you to a club that may be the best fit for you to volunteer and help your local community.
This column is part of a monthly series highlighting each of the Service Clubs of Puyallup’s members and what each club does in the community.
Service Clubs of Puyallup members
Here is a listing of when each of the member groups meet and the location.
▪ Sunrise Kiwanis; 7 a.m. Wednesday at Denny’s, 626 S Hill Park Dr.
▪ Puyallup Kiwanis; noon Thursday at Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, 113 E Main
▪ Daffodil Valley Kiwanis; 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mrs. Turner’s, 701 E Main
▪ Puyallup Rotary; noon Wednesday at Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge
▪ South Hill Rotary; noon Thursday at Ram Restaurant & Brewery, 103 35th Ave SE
▪ Puyallup Lions Club; 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday at Mrs. Turner’s
▪ Puyallup Valley Lions; noon first and third Tuesday at Puerto Vallarta, 215 15th St SE
▪ South Hill Lions; 7 p.m. first and third Monday at Hangar Inn, 16807 103rd Ave E
▪ Masonic Lodge; 7:30 p.m. third Thursday at Masonic Lodge, 1005 W Pioneer Ave
▪ Puyallup Altrusa; 7 p.m. first and third Monday at Highlands Clubhouse, 502 43rd Avenue
▪ VFW; 7 p.m. second Thursday at VFW Hall, 120 2nd St NE
▪ Association of the U.S. Army; 4 p.m. first Wednesday at Puyallup Nissan, 101 Valley Ave NW
