Children’s Dental Health Day comes to South Hill Mall

The Pierce County Dental Society makes clean teeth fun at its 26th annual Children’s Dental Health Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb.25) at the South Hill Mall.
Children, from infants to 18 years old, can receive free dental screenings, fluoride teeth applications, mouth guards, face painting and gifts, including photos with the Tooth Fairy. Mascot Chompy the Carrot will also be at the event to get children excited about brushing their teeth and to offer oral health tips with demonstrations.
Pierce County Dental Association also works with families without health insurance or on Medicaid to help refer them to providers. Other health organizations attending the event can provide further information.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
