Stick a Fork in Cancer fundraiser event showcases tastes from local restaurants, breweries

The American Cancer Society hosts its second annual Stick a Fork in Cancer event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) at Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, 1701 C Alexander Avenue East in Fife.
Larson Automotive Group has partnered with the American Cancer Society to showcase tastes from local restaurants, breweries and wineries. Restaurants will provide taste-size portions of appetizers and desserts. Some participating restaurants include: Rhein Haus, Dirty Oscars Annex, Uptown Lounge, Bar Bistro, Oven Lovin, Bakers Dozen, Olive Garden and more.
All benefits proceed the American Cancer Society. In 2015, the American Cancer Society helped more than 810 people manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment, and its Community Investment grants help low-income Washingtonians, including more than 4,000 mammograms in Renton. In western Washington, the society provided nearly 4,000 colorectal screenings in a one-year period.
Games, activities, and entertainment will include a silent auction, magic show, bocce ball, wine toss and heads and tails fundraiser. The event is Hollywood themed and guests are encouraged to theme their attire accordingly.
“Stick a Fork in Cancer is an evening of great food, drinks, fun and friends united in fighting cancer,” said Becky Crocker, senior market manager for community engagement.
General admission is $50 and includes one drink ticket and restaurant tastings. VIP tickets are $65 and includes one drink ticket, restaurant tastings, and a VIP swag bag. Tickets can be purchased online at stickaforkincancer2.eventbrite.com or in person at the American Cancer Society Tacoma Office, 1313 Broadway, Suite 100, Tacoma by appointment only.
For more information about the event, call Crocker at 253-207-5143.
Comments