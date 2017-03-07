Loganfest fundraiser postponed due to Logan’s condition

The 2017 Loganfest fundraiser at Kalles Junior High School will be postponed until further notice, according to school staff.
The basketball tournament, which was originally scheduled for March 17 and 18, was in support of Logan Lewis and his fight against neuroblastoma. In the past week, Lewis’ condition has changed considerably, according to his family.
Kalles Junior High Principal Guy Kovacs, former principal Mario Casello and teacher Billie Lane met with members of Logan’s family Monday morning and came to the decision to postpone the event.
“We will revisit the event and any other ways our school and community can respond and come together at a later date,” Lane said. “A pause is needed right now.”
For updates on Logan’s condition, visit loganstrong.com.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Comments