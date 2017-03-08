Bonney Lake artist receives city’s Medal of Arts Award

Residents of Bonney Lake might be familiar with a bronze sculpture of a boy reaching toward the sky with a flock of ducks that sits alongside the “Bonney Lake Welcomes You” sign on state Route 410.
But what some might not know is the face behind the creation of that sculpture: Bonney Lake resident Larry Anderson.
As a longtime artist, Anderson created the sculpture, called “The Ascent,” in 1992 for the city. On Feb. 28, he was recognized at the Bonney Lake City Council meeting and given the 2016 Medal of Arts Award.
“I was thrilled, of course,” said Anderson, 76, when he found he was chosen.
“The Ascent” continues to stand tall in Bonney Lake, along with countless others in Washington and across the country, from downtown Tacoma, where Anderson was born and raised, to Springfield, Illinois. His Illinois piece, titled “Springfield’s Lincoln,” features a statue of Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary. Former President Barack Obama had his picture taken next to the sculpture during his campaign in 2004.
Anderson created the majority of his work in his Bonney Lake home, which he built with his wife and high school sweetheart, Sharilyn.
“The reason our house is the shape that it is is that I can look down at the (sculptures) from my office,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s house has two studios: one for painting and one for sculpting. The 76-year-old was a painter before he was sculptor, and his pieces hang all over the house.
For every sculpture sculpture made, he needed a model. And as it turns out, he found many of them close to home.
“The models typically are drawn from the community — people from the gym, or the grocery store,” said Sharilyn.
The models typically are drawn from the community — people from the gym, or the grocery store.
Sharilyn Anderson, Larry’s wife
And the model for the boy in “The Ascent” wasn’t just any boy — it was the couple’s son, Caplan. Sharilyn recalled her son being adept at catching ducks, and he did so just for the creation of the sculpture. She remembers him holding the duck as his father sculpted from clay.
“In his sculpture studio we’ve had horses, pigs — a lot of livestock,” Sharilyn said.
Larry’s creations began with an idea inspired by elements around him, he said, and he always paid attention to the smallest of details.
“You always want to pick elements that will contribute to your project,” he said.
While Anderson’s sculptures are life-sized, they begin in smaller statues called maquettes — many of which are all over his home. Then, Anderson moves on to the life-sized model, which he first sculptures out of clay with the help of models. A wax figure is made next, and then the piece is taken to a foundry to be cast in bronze.
“It’s always a team effort to work on projects like this,” Larry said.
Larry and Sharilyn first met at Lincoln High School and have been married for almost 55 years. They’ve lived across the globe, including Oregon, Michigan, Maine, Austria and France. Anderson drew inspiration for some of his paintings from the places they’ve lived.
In 1987, the couple returned to Washington and settled in Bonney Lake.
“The bulk of (Larry’s) work is done here,” Sharilyn said.
Larry is now retired. It’s been about ten years since his last creation — a painting that he calls “Self-portrait of man with Parkinson’s.” Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007.
“I wanted to commemorate it,” Larry said about the painting, adding that Parkinson’s “slowed me right down.”
“He’s very grace-filled for the challenges that he’s been through,” Sharilyn said.
This is the second year of the Bonney Lake Arts Commission’s Medal of Arts Award. The commission solicits nominations starting in December.
“This year we had four nominations, and the one they chose was Larry Anderson,” said Gary Leaf, special projects manager for the city. “Larry’s developed artwork here in Bonney Lake and that was distinguishing.”
Now, Larry and Sharilyn spend their time at home, surrounded by Larry’s years of work. And while he’s retired, he remembers easily what he loves about creating art.
“It’s the freedom of being wide open and being able to move in every direction you want,” he said.
