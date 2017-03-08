Puyallup: News

March 8, 2017 10:13 AM

Service clubs host monthly pancake breakfasts in Puyallup

Various Puyallup service groups will take turns preparing food and hosting the Monthly Pancake Breakfast at the Puyallup Activity Center at 210 W Pioneer. The breakfast runs from 8 to 11 a.m and admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children 6 and younger.

Here is the lineup for the coming months:

▪ March 11, Puyallup Valley Lions

▪ April 8, Service Clubs of Puyallup

▪ May 13, Puyallup Lions Club

▪ June 10, Downtown Puyallup Rotary

▪ July 8, Daffodil Valley Kiwanis

▪ Aug. 12, Association of the U.S. Army

▪ Oct. 14, Altrusa

▪ Nov. 11, Kiwanis Sunrisers

▪ Dec. 9, Puyallup Service Clubs

