Service clubs host monthly pancake breakfasts in Puyallup

Various Puyallup service groups will take turns preparing food and hosting the Monthly Pancake Breakfast at the Puyallup Activity Center at 210 W Pioneer. The breakfast runs from 8 to 11 a.m and admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children 6 and younger.
Here is the lineup for the coming months:
▪ March 11, Puyallup Valley Lions
▪ April 8, Service Clubs of Puyallup
▪ May 13, Puyallup Lions Club
▪ June 10, Downtown Puyallup Rotary
▪ July 8, Daffodil Valley Kiwanis
▪ Aug. 12, Association of the U.S. Army
▪ Oct. 14, Altrusa
▪ Nov. 11, Kiwanis Sunrisers
▪ Dec. 9, Puyallup Service Clubs
