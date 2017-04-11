Bonney Lake High dance team makes history at state championships

The Bonney Lake High School Dance and Drill team made history at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s 2017 Dance and Drill State Championships for Class 3A, 2A and 1A schools on March 24 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The team took home two first-place trophies and a third-place trophy, placing in each routine it performed.
“This is the first year we brought home three state trophies,” said coach Lisa O’Brien. “It was super exciting and I’m really proud of our work.”
This is the first year we brought home three state trophies. It was super exciting and I’m really proud of our work.span
Lisa O’Brien, coach of Bonney Lake High School Dance Team
The team performed a routine in the Kick, Military and Show categories. It took home first place in Kick against four other schools, first place in Show against three other schools and third place in Military against 11 other schools from across the state.
“In Show, you use props and have costume changes,” said O’Brien, who’s coached the Bonney Lake dance team for three years. “It’s like a production. You tell a story.”
“Kick is a lot of stamina — it’s a very hard routine,” she added. “Military has more skills — head stands, toe touches. It’s more of a crisp, sharp routine.”
Music for the routines had a Disney theme. The team performed a “Pinocchio” routine for Show, “Mary Poppins” for Kick and a song from “Fantasmic!,” a nighttime show at Disneyland, for the Military routine.
The dance team’s routine choreographer, Brynn Church, used to choreograph routines for Disney.
“Both Brynn and I love Disney,” O’Brien said.
Last year, the team took home its very first first-place trophy at State. Previously, dancers from both Sumner and Bonney Lake high schools competed on the same team. All 20 girls on the dance team performed in the Show routine. Only 10 performed in the military routine and 12 perform in the kick routine.
20 girls on the Bonney Lake High School Dance and Drill Team
But no matter what, the dancers work together and support each other, said team captain and sophomore Sidnee Petter. There were tears of joy and happiness when they found out they won at the state championships.
“Our goal was to see if we could place (in each category), so we met all our goals,” Petter said.
Moving forward, they hope to compete with their routines again — this time, with higher stakes.
“Military was the best we ever performed, and we’re excited to take that to Nationals,” Petter said.
The team performed at the Daffodil Festival Parade on Saturday with a group of local children. Now at the end of its season, the team only gets a month off before preparing for next year’s championships in March.
I’m extremely proud to be on this team. They work really hard, and I love all of them.span
Sidnee Petter, Bonney Lake High School Dance Team captain
“I’m extremely proud to be on this team,” said Petter. “They work really hard, and I love all of them.”
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Comments