Puyallup company strives to bring unique recreational sporting events to communities across the state

For Puyallup residents Kim Field and Amy Wertz, playing sports is all about meeting people and having fun.
That’s why the pair created All Things Fun Sports! in the fall of last year. The company’s goal is to bring the fun of recreational sports events to communities across the state.
“It’s about having fun,” Field said. “It’s like in the name — All Things Fun Sports!”
From volleyball games to golf tournaments, Field and Wertz organize their events from home. In October, they hosted a United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) golf tournament at Meadow Park Golf Course in Tacoma. From there, they planned other events, including the company’s first National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) game in Ilwaca.
“We’re looking to bring in more adaptive sports,” Field said.
New sports are on her list, too. One sport that’s gaining popularity is FootGolf. The company hosted a FootGolf tournament on April 15 at Meadow Park Golf Course.
“You play like golf, but with a soccer ball and bigger holes,” Field said.
Field grew up playing fastpitch and attended Puyallup High School. For a number of years, she was an official for softball and basketball games for Puyallup Parks and Recreation. Wertz also worked as an official for basketball and softball games.
“We’re both sports people,” Field said. “I come from a softball background. I’ve coached and played for years.”
Over time, Field found that playing sports became more recreational than competitive. She enjoyed the time meeting people and making friends, and wanted to pass on that opportunity to others.
“We like just having different people come out and enjoy themselves,” Wertz said.
All Things Fun Sports! hosts about one event a month. The next event is a Cornhole Tournament scheduled for May 5 at the Four Horsemen Brewery in Kent. Cornhole is a game in which players take turns tossing bean bags at a platform with a hole in it. Those interested in registering for the game can do so on the All Things Fun Sports! Facebook page.
The company partnered with Four Horsemen Brewery in previous events, as well as other businesses and organizations.
“One of the things we strive to take part in is partnerships with local businesses,” Field said.
In June, All Things Fun Sports! will host a golf tournament to benefit the Behind the Badge Foundation and fallen police officers and their families. This summer, Field said she plans to schedule some events in Puyallup, including a “Warm Up to State” women’s softball tournament and a “BFF Fun Run 5K” in support of Sunny Skies Animal Rescue in Puyallup.
The best part of All Things Fun Sports, said Field, is the people they meet along the way.
“Meeting all the different people — that’s what’s fun,” she said. “The friendships we make between the white lines last forever.”
