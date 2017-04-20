Kiwanis Club of Daffodil Valley hosts upcoming fundraisers for youth scholarship fund

The Kiwanis Club of Daffodil Valley was created in 1963, and has served the Puyallup and Sumner communities since.
The club works closely with the Sumner High School Key Club and the Ferrucci Junior High Builders Club, which both focus on giving students a chance to participate in community service opportunities.
The club is hosting several upcoming events to raise money for its youth scholarship programs:
▪ At the Shred and Clean event, attendees can get rid of old documents, discard old prescriptions, light bulbs and batteries, and donate old cellphones. Goodwill will be there as well to accept various items. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the old Red Apple lot located at 822 Alder St. in Sumner.
▪ The second annual Bingo Night is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 3 at the Puyallup Activity Center, 210 W. Pioneer Ave. The club is co-hosting the event with the Sunrisers Kiwanis of South Hill. There is a $15 entry fee, with proceeds going toward the club’s high school scholarship program.
▪ The eighth annual Annie B 2-miler is scheduled for May 17 at Sparks Stadium. The event is in memory of Annie Boulet, a former teacher and counselor in the Puyallup School District. InvestEd is teaming with the club for the event to benefit students in the district. A $20 donation is requested in order to participate.
▪ The 14th annual Cruise in For Youth car show is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at 1602 Industrial Parkway in Puyallup. The event is sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Mike Sader’s American Automotive and Muffler. The show will feature food, door prizes and live entertainment.
