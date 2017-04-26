New vegan vendor and food demonstrations highlight new season of Puyallup Farmers’ Market

The Puyallup Farmers’ Market opened for the 2017 spring season on April 15 at Pioneer Park and Pavilion, with 118 vendors showcasing specialty food items, handmade crafts and other services and entertainment.
One vendor is new to the Puyallup Farmers’ Market scene this year and is putting vegan and organic food in the spotlight.
Rawk Star Creations, based out of Tumwater, sells raw food products, from sandwiches to puddings. They are gluten-free, corn-free and soy-free products.
“Our passion is to serve communities organic raw food of the highest nutrients,” said Leland Harmell, who owns Rawk Star Creations with his wife, Sydney. “We strive on feeding the community a variety of foods.”
Rawk Star Creations does not have a storefront, but attends farmers markets in the Northwest to share its products.
The idea of being at farmers markets, for us, is better than a storefront... What we want is we want to be spread out to other communities that don't that the option for gluten-free, organic raw foods.
Leland Harmell, owner of Rawk Star Creations
“The idea of being at farmers markets, for us, is better than a storefront,” said Harmell, adding that he wants to build community relationships. “What we want is to be spread out to other communities that don’t have the option for gluten-free, organic raw foods.”
In Puyallup, Rawk Star Creations brings handcrafted raw sandwiches and wraps to the table, as well as raw coconuts, which can be cracked open and given to those who stop by the stand. The raw coconuts are always a big hit, Harmell said.
Another front-and-center product is water kefir — a fermented, sparkling beverage full of antioxidants.
“People have been really receptive (about the products) here,” said Lucas Nipper, who helps run the Rawk Star Creations stand at the Puyallup Farmers Market.
Rawk Star Creations sold out of some products before 11 a.m. the first day the market opened.
“We’re really open on how we make things and what’s in them,” Harmell said. “I really want to focus on feeding people who aren’t familiar with food, or who are familiar with food but don’t have time to make it.”
This year, the Puyallup Farmers’ Market is helping its employees learn how to use certain ingredients in their everyday meals using food demonstrations.
We’re going to do food demonstrations on the stage. Everything can be something you can purchase from the market. It’ll showcase how to use different food items.
Brittany Brown, market manager for Puyallup Mainstreet Association
“We’re going to do food demonstrations on the stage,” said Brittany Brown, Puyallup Mainstreet Association’s market manager. “Everything can be something you can purchase from the market. It’ll showcase how to use different food items.”
The demonstrations get people more involved with vendors at the market, and encourages them to try new foods they might not normally eat, said Brown.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Puyallup Farmers’ Market
When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
