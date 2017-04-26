Puyallup Public Library embraces fan culture, comic books with 4th annual PuliCon event

A miniature comic convention will bring people of all ages to downtown Puyallup to celebrate entertainment across all forms, from comics and books to movies and games.
PuliCon returns for its fourth year on May 6 at the Puyallup Public Library with a variety of panels focusing on fan culture, an artist alley and book signing by Tacoma author Marissa Meyer.
Bonnie Svitavsky, young adult librarian at the Puyallup Public Library, said it’s becoming more common for libraries to hold mini conventions for their patrons. Last year, around 3,000 people attended PuliCon.
“We have a lot of comic enthusiasts who are library users,” Svitavsky said. “It’s a growing trend in libraries to do (conventions).”
In Svitavsky’s experience, it’s more than just children and young adults to show up to the convention — it’s families who want to share their enthusiasm for their favorite comic book characters and authors.
“We have people come specifically for this, sometimes out of town,” Svitavsky said. “It’s bringing people together. You’re celebrating something you’re passionate about, and you share in that passion with other people.”
The 2017 PuliCon will feature a full day of activities and panels. Visitors can learn how to make Japanese fabric flowers at the “DIY Kanzashi” panel, hear about the importance of diversity in STEM fields at the “Scientists Are People, Too” panel, and learn about the rise of powerful heroines in media in the “Magical Girls Rock!” panel.
The event will also host a Pokemon Scavenger Hunt game, taking attendees to different spots in the library. An Artist Alley will showcase artists from across the Pacific Northwest, and their artwork will be available for purchase.
PuliCon lands on the same day as Free Comic Book Day, a national event. The library will be handing out free comics between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 6. It’s an opportunity to get readers interested in new material, Svitavsky said.
PuliCon will also host New York Times best-selling author Marissa Meyer, whose “Lunar Chronicles” series is a futuristic retelling of classic fairytale stories. Meyer lives in Frederickson with her husband and two children, and is a Pacific Lutheran University alum.
“We live very close to Puyallup, so (Puyallup Public Library) is the library we go to as a family. My girls love the library,” Meyer said.
Meyer’s most recent release, titled “Wires and Nerve,” takes place in the world of the Lunar Chronicles series, and is a graphic novel. As a kid, Meyer grew up reading “Sailor Moon” graphic novels and always knew she wanted to be a writer.
“I was really into anime and manga as a teenager,” Meyer said, and often went to Sakura-Con, an anime convention in Seattle, growing up. “We would do that every year. It was always fun to spend time with people with similar interests and to be in that world.”
Meyer will talk about “Wires and Nerve” and the differences between writing a book and a graphic novel at 2 p.m., and will sign books at 3 p.m.
“We have so many people who come into the library who are aspiring authors,” Svitavsky said. “This really inspires them.”
Svitavsky said it’s important for lovers of comics and literature to have a space to discuss their passions.
“I grew up a nerdy kid,” she said. “I think that a lot of the time, kids think there aren’t a lot of other people out there like that.”
Doors are open for PuliCon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at the Puyallup Public Library, 324 S Meridian, Puyallup. For more information, visit puyalluplibrary.org.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
PuliCon 2017
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6
Where: Puyallup Public Library, 324 S Meridian, Puyallup.
