Changing Aging Tour comes to Puyallup on Tuesday

In celebration of May as Older Americans month, the Puyallup Area Aging in Community Committee with support from community partners is sponsoring Dr. Bill Thomas’ Changing Aging Tour at Pierce College in the Arts and Allied Health Theatre on Tuesday (May 2).
Blending myth and science, live music and visuals, Thomas’ Changing Aging Tour brings communities a new and highly disruptive understanding of aging. Drawing on ancient wisdom and scientific breakthroughs, the tour challenges audience members to reject ageist stereotypes and to embrace the moments of life that offer the greatest risk, reward and possibility.
The 2017 tour includes two non-fiction theater performances: the “Disrupt Dementia” portion of the program scheduled at 2:30 p.m. and Thomas’ signature show, “Aging: Life’s Most Dangerous Game,” featuring the unconventional pairing of a physician (Thomas) and a musician, Nate Silas Richardson, at 7 p.m.
“Disrupt Dementia” is a first-of-its kind event, inviting people living with dementia and their allies to experience a new vision for living with cognitive change. According to Thomas, the non-fiction theater experience turns convention on its head by focusing on what everyone can all learn from people living with dementia, rather than from experts. It includes live music and storytelling from humanitarian and refugee Samite and also features musicians Richardson and Namarah McCall. The performance is co-hosted by a pioneer in the field of authentic partnership research, Dr. Jennifer Carson, and millennial psychotherapist turned activist Kyrié Carpenter.
“Life’s Most Dangerous Game” features original music, storytelling, poetry and groundbreaking insights on aging and care.
In between the shows, there is a chance for guests to engage with the ideas presented in the afternoon performance, get connected with local culture changers and connect with others in their community.
More information and to purchase tickets may be found online at changing.org. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 607-414-2243.
Day time parking at Pierce College will be limited. Close by offsite parking is available just west of Pierce College in the event marked parking areas of Kaiser Permamente Puyallup Medical Center (formerly Group Health) at 1007 39th Ave. SE.
Event parking with shuttle service to the college is available beginning at 1:45 p.m. and ending with the last shuttle from the college returning at 5 p.m. Parking after 5 p.m. is available at Pierce College.
