Puyallup police launch online blotter to keep community better informed

The Puyallup Police Department launched a trial police blotter last month that keeps the community updated through social media on recent local incidents.
The blotter is available through the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
“The police blotter is made up of some, not all, incidents that occur during our officer’s shift. For us, it’s another way to provide our community with information on the happenings in our community,” stated the Puyallup Police Department on its first blotter post on March 30.
The blotter is updated daily and lists types of incidents and their locations. Incidents can include burglaries, arrests, thefts, tresspasses, drug possessions, DUIs and suspicious circumstances. Not all incidents are included on the blotter, but Police Chief Bryan Jeter said the department wants to be transparent to the community.
“It’s all a part of having our community involved in policing the city of Puyallup,” he said. “It’s an easy way to have outreach to our community and have conversations.”
So far, the majority of feedback from the public has been positive, Jeter said, with many posting in comments their appreciation of the department. Others post what they’ve witnessed near their homes or workplaces.
“I like this feature! It’s nice to know what goes on,” said one user.
“You guys are amazing at keeping the community in the loop,” added another. “Thank you for all your hard work.”
The department will reconvene sometime in the coming weeks to decide to keep the blotter, or tweak it to weekly or monthly updates.
While the blotter is reaching its public audience, there are some possible misconceptions that Jeter said the department wants to watch out for.
“Sometimes there’s this perception that crime is taking off, but that’s not necessarily true. These (incidents) have been happening,” Jeter said. “(Puyallup) is a wonderful community with a lot of good things going on and that’s the message we want people to know — we fight to keep it a good community.”
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
