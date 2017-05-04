Students at Rogers High celebrate college commitment

Banners, signs and cheering students, teachers and parents fill the gymnasium for Rogers High School's second annual "Decision Day" celebration, May 2, 2017.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100

Puyallup: News

Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100

Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in 1997.

Camping for free Chick-fil-A

Puyallup: News

Camping for free Chick-fil-A

People gathered at Chick-fil-A in Puyallup Wednesday in order to camp out for the opening of the store. Some had arrived as early as 5:15 in the morning in order to get one of the 100 gift cards the franchise said it would be giving away at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Marriage proposal at Sumner Cemetery

Puyallup: News

Marriage proposal at Sumner Cemetery

Joe Barnes got down on one knee at the Sumner Cemetery to proposal to his girlfriend of six years, Kristi Giste. Giste's father passed away in 2011, and her mother passed away last year. Both were put to rest at the Sumner Cemetery. Barnes knew it would mean a lot of to Giste to be surrounded by those she loves, and invited 17 friends to surprise Giste at the proposal on Oct. 2.

Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

Outdoors

Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

At Dockton Forest, a group of trails called UFO, Gravel Grinder and Erratic are classified as “easy” and they live up to the billing. The single track is flat, requires minimal technical skills and offers a pair of basic ramps for those who want to take it up a notch. Providing a nice progression from easy to intermediate, Dockton Forest seems like an ideal place to learn or teach the sport. Check out this double-time POV video of Gravel Grinder to UFO and learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Politics & Government

Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots.

Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood

Crime

Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood

Lt. Chris Lawler of Lakewood Police Department describes Tuesday what is known about a car-to-car shooting near Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way.

Editor's Choice Videos