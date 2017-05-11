Mini golf course to open in downtown Puyallup

New outdoor entertainment is set to open this summer in downtown Puyallup in the form of a mini golf course.
The 18-hole mini golf course is located on the same property as Skate Tiffany’s Roller Skating and Family Fun Center, and was developed by owner Dennis King Jr.
King and his wife, Melinda, took over ownership of the skating rink in 2006 from King’s parents.
“(The golf course) has been a vision for us ever since my wife and I took over the business,” King said. “We want to be able to offer a summer activity the community can enjoy.”
Skate Tiffany’s sees more business during the school season than the summer, King said. He hopes to increase summer action with an outdoor activity.
“Tiffany’s has been such a staple in the community for so long,” King said. “With limited activities for kids in the city, this is just an opportunity for kids.”
The half-acre golf course is within walking distance of downtown, and surrounds Original House of Donuts. Those who drive past Skate Tiffany’s can see the construction unfold.
A groundbreaking was held April 24 for the $700,000 golf course, with community members showing their support, including Puyallup Mayor John Hopkins.
“We’ve had tremendous support from the city,” said King.
The golf course, named “King Mini Golf,” won’t be just any golf course, added King.
“We’re going to be creating something hasn't been done before with mini golf,” he said. And while King doesn’t want to give away the surprise, he said that “it’s going to be very colorful.”
The course will have a natural landscape, including two waterfalls and a stream, and will be the first Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible mini golf course in the South Sound, King said.
If everything runs smoothly, the course is set to open the end of June. A Kickstarter was launched in support of the project.
The King family has been in the skating industry for a century, said King, who lives in Puyallup with his wife and two children. Skate Tiffany’s was first built in 1969.
“I’ve had a vision ever since I was a teenager to have a mini golf course here,” King said. “It’s a long time coming and we’re excited to make our dream a reality in Puyallup.”
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
