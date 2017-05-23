Puyallup to host annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program on Sunday

More than 100 fallen service members from the Puyallup area will be honored at the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program in Puyallup on Sunday (May 28).
A list of names will be read as tribute to the fallen and their family members from World War I through the present. The event has gathered more than 500 people in previous years.
“Whether (they died) in World War II or tomorrow, they all deserve equal remembrance,” said Jack Taylor, a member of Puyallup Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2224. “This is the only time these people will be remembered when their face fades away. That’s why we do it.”
Jack Taylor, member of Puyallup Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2224
The VFW is hosting the program at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, with guest speaker Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos, the director of Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We have so many veterans who gave their lives,” Alvarado-Ramos said. “Not all veterans died in combat, but they gave a lot to serve in military.”
“The Puyallup area is pretty rich in veterans,” she added.
Alvarado-Ramos works to connect veterans and their family members to the benefits and services they earned through their military service. She plans to recognize fallen soldiers, but also address her concern over veteran suicide.
“I want to be able to highlight the issues,” she said. “When we lose brothers and sisters (to) suicide, there’s a relationship often times to their military service. The bottom the line is we honor our dead by serving the living.”
Lourdes E. “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos, director of Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs
Wreaths donated from the city of Puyallup, the VFW, fire and police departments and other organizations will be presented at the event, in addition to a rifle salute tribute.
Both Taylor and fellow VFW member Larry Heires have organized the annual event for the past 11 years. Every year, they remember their own service in the Vietnam War and the fallen soldiers they served with.
“As veterans, we’ve been up close to a lot of of this,” Taylor said. “Memorial Day, by nature, is a solemn event. We dedicate the day to the fallen.”
The Puyallup Memorial Day Remembrance Program will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday (May 28) at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
