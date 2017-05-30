Longtime crime prevention coordinator plans to stay vigilant after retirement

Lisa Isaacs jokes with volunteer Jim Maniatis as he mans the front desk at the Puyallup Police Department on Tuesday, May 23. Maniatis is a part of the Volunteers In Police Service (VIPS) program, one of many community involvement programs that Isaacs founded, including Coffee With A Cop and Paws On Patrol. After two stints coordinating crime prevention for the city (1999-2006 and 2012-present), Isaacs is retiring to enjoy her new grandaughter, time with her husband, retired Army Col. Tony Isaacs, and building community around their home on Fox Island. “I’m going to miss this community,” she said. “People here are super willing to help and want the best for their community.” Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com