Candidates file for Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake city councils

Candidates filed for Washington’s 2017 election season this month as seats for Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake city councils open for reelection.
Filing week began on May 15 and closed May 19. Voting periods will take place in October with the general election scheduled for Nov. 7.
City of Puyallup
In Puyallup, three City Council seats are open for reelection.
Council Dist. 1 Pos. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ John Hopkins (Incumbent)
Hopkins was elected to serve as mayor of Puyallup for 2016 and 2017 and has served on the City Council since 2012.
▪ Jim Kastama
Kastama served in the Washington State Legislature for 16 years as both a state senator and state representative and is currently a strategy and technology consultant for Jim Kastama & Associates LLC.
▪ Curtis Thiel
Thiel is the CEO and founder of Hard@Work Computers in Puyallup, a Council Member at Rotary District 5020 and the founder of Service Clubs of Puyallup.
Council Dist. 2 Pos. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Heather Shadko (Incumbent)
Shadko is serving her first term on City Council after being elected in 2013.
▪ Keanan Taute
This is Taute’s first run for City Council office.
▪ Cynthia Jacobsen
Jacobsen is a former accountant and current adjunct math teacher at Pierce College.
Council Dist. 3 Pos. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Julie Door (Incumbent)
Door was elected to City Council in 2013 and is the co-owner of Willows Chiropractic Clinic & Therapeutic Massage in Puyallup.
▪ Jeremy Hamel
Hamel is the owner of Velvetone Events in Puyallup.
City of Sumner
In Sumner, four seats are open for reelection, including the position of mayor.
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Bill Pugh
Pugh is running unopposed for mayor in Sumner. Current Mayor Dave Enslow did not file for reelection.
Council Pos. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
This position is currently held by Earle Stuard, who did not file for reelection.
▪ Ronald (Ron) Haines
Haines is a Sumner businessman and president of J & R Enterprises.
▪ Melony Pederson
Pederson is a member of Sumner’s Design Commission.
Council Pos. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Kathy Hayden (Incumbent)
Council Pos. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Steve Allsop (Incumbent)
Allsop is a four-term member of City Council.
▪ Barbara Bitetto
Bitetto is the former president of Sumner Rotary and a longtime member.
City of Bonney Lake
In Bonney Lake, four seats are open for reelection, including the position of mayor.
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Neil Johnson, Jr. (Incumbent)
Council Pos. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Randy McKibbin (Incumbent)
Council Pos. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
▪ Dan Swatman (Incumbent)
Council Pos. 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Current Councilmember Donn Lewis did not file for reelection.
▪ Dave Baus
Baus served as the vice chair for the Bonney Lake Planning Commission.
▪ Terry Carter
This is Carter’s first run for City Council office.
▪ Pablo Monroy
Monroy is a veteran and business owner.
Candidates for Puyallup and Sumner school district board members can be found on the Pierce County website.
