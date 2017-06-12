Shaw Road closure pushed back to next year

The anticipated six-month closure of Shaw Road between 23rd Avenue to Manorwood Drive for traffic improvement work has been moved to next year.
The Puyallup City Council approved the proposal at its June 6 meeting.
The project was expected to go out to bid in March, but was not ready. If the city moved forward on the project, the road would be shut down during the winter.
“By the time this got going we would have had a winter shutdown,” said Rob Andreotti, public works director for the city. “... We just don’t see that would be acceptable on this particular project with the volumes of traffic and all the inconvenience to the neighborhoods up there as well as (Pierce) county.”
Instead, the city is expected to go to bid in December or January 2018, which would mean a road closure in May of next year.
Corresponding utilities work is one factor in the delay. Waiting on construction would allow for utilities to be completed.
“If we’d started, (the project) would have been kind of in our way as we were working forward,” Andreotti said.
The bidding climate isn’t right for the project right now, either, added Andreotti.
“All our bids are coming in high,” he said. “Schedules are full.”
The main goals of the project is to improve traffic, pedestrian and bicyclist safety and mobility and to support stormwater runoff reduction and water quality improvements. The project consists of adding a continuous left turn lane, crosswalk, sidewalk, shared-use path and median. The city also decided to replace the sewer line along the road.
The project will cost about $7 million, according to City Engineer Mark Palmer.
“It’s a very busy road, especially with potential development going on (in the area),” Palmer said.
City officials decided that closing the road completely during construction was worth the cost savings and overall impacts to commuters. It also shortens the duration of the project.
The city is working on detour maps for commuters and neighborhoods surrounding Shaw Road, including Deer Creek, Highlands, Crystal Ridge and Manorwood residential areas.
“Some neighborhoods we’ll have to work really closely with,” Palmer said.
For more information about the project, visit cityofpuyallup.org/shawroad.
