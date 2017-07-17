Puyallup School Board extends superintendent’s contract

Tim Yeomans will continue to serve the Puyallup School District as superintendent through 2020 after the Puyallup School Board agreed to extend his contract by one year.
The unanimous decision was made after an annual evaluation of Yeomans that applauded and recognized his leadership in the district.
“Dr. Yeomans continues to exceed the expectations of the board in every area,” Puyallup School Board President Dane Looker said in a June 28 press release. “... The board is certain that Puyallup School District will continue to thrive under his leadership, and we are grateful for his commitment to our community.”
Yeomans has served as Puyallup School District’s superintendent since July 2012, and as the Meridian School District’s superintendent from 2007 through 2012. He holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Washington.
Yeomans’ total compensation for the 2015-16 year was $247,772.
Yeomans said the board is meticulous in its evaluations, which makes the decision important to him.
“It means so much to me because the board is so thorough in their work,” he said. “I’m deeply appreciative of it and I love working in Puyallup.”
As superintendent, Yeomans works to apply the school board’s vision and mission of student growth and achievement to schools across the district.
The board highlighted accomplishments of the district under Yeomans’ leadership, including improved student performance rates, a passed bond measure that will allow district growth and improved school equipment, which supports jobs, a good learning environment and overall health of the community.
Yeomans credits an increase in graduation rates as one of the main accomplishments of the district.
“We made it a priority that not only are students graduating but that a post-secondary opportunity is there,” he said.
But Yeomans maintains that while he is in a leadership position, he never once worked alone.
“It’s We, Us and Our — it’s about everybody working together,” he said.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
