Puyallup School District resource officer receives prestigious award

Pierce County Officer named Resource Officer of the Year Pierce County officer Jeff Papen won the Washington State School Safety Resource Officer of the Year Award. Papen has worked as a resource officer for ten years. He works as a resource officer at the Puyallup School District. Pierce County officer Jeff Papen won the Washington State School Safety Resource Officer of the Year Award. Papen has worked as a resource officer for ten years. He works as a resource officer at the Puyallup School District. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

