New off-leash dog park opens in Puyallup

Like many dogs his age, 9-month-old Rocky the Labrador-mix loves playing outside.
That’s why his owner, Puyallup resident Karly Enos, often takes him to local parks.
“It’s always great to get his energy out,” she said.
When Enos found out about the opening of a new dog park in Puyallup, she took Rocky and her 7-year-old daughter, Gracie, to check it out.
I love it. We usually go to Decoursey Park downtown, but Rocky likes to eat the wood chips.
Karly Enos, Puyallup resident
“I love it,” she said. “We usually go to Decoursey Park downtown, but Rocky likes to eat the wood chips.”
“And it’s not this huge,” added Gracie.
There are no wood chips inside the new, 1-acre, fenced dog park at Rainier Woods Park. Instead, a field of grass provides lots of room for running and playing.
Located at 2610 Cherokee Blvd, the Rainier Woods Dog Park is open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. with two entrances on either end.
Once inside the fenced area, dogs can roam free with owner supervision and leashes readily available. All dogs in the dog park must be licensed and inoculated, with a maximum of two dogs per handler.
The park provides doggie bags and requires owners to clean up after their dogs. Dog owners are also responsible for filling holes or repairing damaged caused by their dogs. Dog handlers must be 16 years old. Those 16 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The Rainier Woods Dog park is the second dog park created by the Puyallup Parks and Recreation Department, after the Clarks Creek South Dog Park, which is two-thirds of an acre.
The project for a new dog park was identified in the 2017 Capital Improvement Budget with $50,000 slated to its creation.
Puyallup Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Harris said dog owners can expect additional features to the park in the near future, including a small shelter with benches and some doggie features.
“We are hoping to have those items installed this fall,” Harris said.
Already, locals are sharing their excitement for the park on social media. One user voiced concern over dog owners forgetting to close and latch gates behind them.
Dog park rules state that owners use the off-leash area at their own risk.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Rainier Woods Dog Park
Hours: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: 2610 Cherokee Blvd SE, Puyallup
Comments