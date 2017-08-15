‘A historic moment’: East Pierce Fire to hire 18 firefighters thanks to grant, voters

East Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters Lt. Brad Dyson, left, and Ben Pieper demonstrate how a pet oxygen mask is used on a CPR dog mannequin named Emily. The department has plans to hire additional staff members to create a fifth paramedic unit in an effort to lower response times to calls, which are continuing to increase in frequency as the East Pierce area grows in population. Veronica Foley Puyallup Herald file, 2016