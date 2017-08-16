After 21-year military career, Puyallup resident turns to fashion

In the U.S. Air Force, Victoria DeLango was used to taking orders from higher-ups.
She was also used to wearing a uniform.
“I never used to have to think about what to wear,” said DeLango, 47.
DeLango worked as an air transportation manager for more than 21 years, most recently at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. She was deployed to Iraq from 2014 to 2015.
21 years in the Air Force as an air transportation manager
Last November she finally retired, and is savoring her newfound freedoms, including being the owner of a new Puyallup clothing store.
Now, fashion is constantly on DeLango’s mind.
Consignment by Victoria opened July 17 and provides women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories to customers through local consigners.
The shop at 124 S. Meridian was formerly Charisse’s Consignment Corner, owned by Charisse Hobbs-Hinkle. DeLango worked with Hobbs-Hinkle for a few months and enjoyed the work so much that Hobbs-Hinkle decided to hand off the store to DeLango.
“It was essentially already established — I just took over,” DeLango said.
But DeLango made the store her own, creating a new title and design for the shop, with clothing items organized by color. As a first-time business owner, there were some learning curves, but DeLango said she likes the work.
“It allows you to be creative,” she said. “It’s nice to have your own business. I like the freedom that it gives.”
It allows you to be creative. It’s nice to have your own business. I like the freedom that it gives.
Victoria DeLango, owner of Consignment by Victoria
DeLango runs the store with her 18-year-old daughter, Olivia, who graduated from Puyallup High School this year.
“It’s just me and my mom,” Olivia said. “It’s fun … I’m here every day.”
DeLango grew up in Seattle and moved to Puyallup two years ago after living in Edgewood. She’s always had an interest in vintage fashion and decor.
“I’ve always liked thrift shops and antique stores. It was kind of my thing.”
Moving forward, DeLango hopes to add more home decor to the store, as well as a men’s rack of clothing.
This location has a long history of consignment. I like the sense of community down here.
Victoria DeLango
“We try to get things that will appeal to everyone,” she said. “... This location has a long history of consignment. I like the sense of community down here.”
The Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Consignment by Victoria at noon Thursday (Aug. 17).
Consignment by Victoria is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The store accepts items for consignment on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays by appointment.
Allison Needles: 253-256-7043, @herald_allison
Comments