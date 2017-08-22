Washington State Fair Rodeo Wranglers make rounds at Puyallup restaurants to promote event, give away tickets

Put on those cowboy hats and boots, it’s time to meet the Washington State Fair Rodeo Wranglers.
The Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the fair to launch Rodeo Nights this year, where the public will get the chance to meet wranglers in the weeks leading up to the start of the event.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for our cowboys and cowgirls to get out into their local community,” said Stacy Howard, public relations manager for the fair.
Wranglers will be meeting with the community on four different nights at four Puyallup restaurants — Flanagan’s Craft Pub, Mazatlan Restaurant, Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge and Crockett’s Public House.
“It’s also to show the local businesses that our intent is to still bring them local business,” Howard said.
The event is similar to Ready to Rodeo in previous years, which gave the public the chance to meet cowboys participating in the fair rodeo. But there were challenges in getting the rodeo contestants and their stock down to the area.
But the wranglers are more than happy to talk about what they do behind the scenes of the rodeo.
Fair wrangler Jamie Gregory has been a local wrangler for ten years and grew up on a farm in Ellensburg.
“I’ve sort of got it in my DNA to be around livestock,” Gregory said.
Gregory hopes the event will inspire people to attend one of the fair’s rodeo performances — which he said is one of the best rodeos in the United States, even if it is kept a little secret.
“I lived in Puyallup for years before I realized we had a great rodeo,” Gregory said. “We’re trying to bring attention to that. A lot of people don’t know that we have a world class rodeo.”
Those who attend Rodeo Nights will get the chance to win free rodeo tickets and giveaways, play rodeo trivia and receive rodeo coupons.
Rodeo Nights is a chance to grow the Puyallup rodeo fan base while promoting businesses in the downtown core, said Shelly Schlumpf, president and CEO of the chamber.
“I think (the wranglers) have been looking forward to going out into the community,” Schlumpf said. “Their enthusiasm is infectious.”
For the full rodeo nights schedule, visit the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
People can see the wranglers in action at the fair rodeo events this year, which will take place between Sept. 7 and 10, along with the annual Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 in downtown Puyallup.
For more scheduled dates, visit thefair.com.
Rodeo Nights events
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 22), Flanagan’s Craft Pub, 120 S. Meridian
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 23), Mazatlan Restaurant, 106 S. Meridian
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, 113 E. Main
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Crockett’s Public House, 118 E. Stewart Ave
