Puyallup City Council approves development agreement for nonprofit Step By Step

Krista Linden stands in the space of a future cafe and possible restaurant space on the former Van Lierop Bulb Farm in Puyallup on Sept. 28, 2016. Step By Step, a nonprofit organization run by Linden that helps at-risk pregnant women and mothers establish safe homes, will develop the Germaine Korum Center for Women and Children at the former Van Lierop bulb farm at 13303 8th Ave. SE in Puyallup. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com