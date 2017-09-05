World’s largest bounce house comes to Bonney Lake

The world’s largest bounce house was made for more than just jumping — and all ages are invited.
At 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall, the bounce house is coming to The Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake as part of Big Bounce America’s first-ever, nationwide tour.
“It’s the first year it’s on tour ... and it’s the biggest (bounce house) in the world,” Immerse Agency spokesperson Jordan York said. “It’s made its way across the country since the beginning of summer.”
The bounce house features an obstacle course, basketball court, DJ booth, dance floor, a giant slide and a ball pit.
Outside the bounce house, field day activities such as sack races, corn hole and a silent headphone disco will be ongoing.
Big Bounce America co-founder Grahame Ferguson was inspired to create the bounce house after sneaking onto a smaller one with a group of friends.
“When kids weren’t using it, and nobody was looking, we would sneak on and bounce around like we were 10 years old again,” Ferguson said. “It was a huge amount of fun and it got us thinking: What if we made a much bigger bounce house?”
From there, the ideas continued. His team spent 18 months developing it.
The event gathered buzz on social media, generating 25,000 interested Facebook users. At the end of August, the tour took the bounce house to Spokane.
“Please make this an annual thing,” wrote one user.
Bouncers are encouraged to wear clothing to keep cool. Shoes and bare feet are not allowed. Socks will be available for purchase at the event.
Sessions range from Juniors (ages 7 and younger), Family/Bigger Kids (ages 15 and younger) and Adults (ages 16 and older). For the full schedule, visit bigbounceamerica.com.
The bounce house will be available from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 8) and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 9, 10) at The Kelley Farm, 20021 Sumner-Buckley Hwy E. in Bonney Lake. Tickets range in price and are available online at thebigbounceamerica.ticketleap.com/tacoma/dates.
